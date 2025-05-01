Busch Gardens launching a nearly $40 million park transformation, including new Wild Oasis

It's a whole new era for Busch Gardens as it is unveiling an almost $40 million park transformation that comes with new animals, new food and more.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island President Jeff Davis said there will be improvements and additions made across the infrastructure, staff recruiting, equipment and adding to the aesthetic of gardens and plant life.

The investment also includes the debut of Wild Oasis at Jungala in May, new animal encounters, elevated dining, enhanced guest experiences and a major transformation of Adventure Island. Some new animals arriving include the reimaged Meerkat habitat, which is set to open this summer.

"The extensive nearly $40 million in investments will further solidify the park’s status as a premier destination, ensuring guests of all ages will make unforgettable memories to last a lifetime," Davis said. "This is an exciting time for the park and these investments will make it better than ever before.”

Below is a more in-depth breakdown of some of the improvements:

Explore Wild Oasis

From encountering fascinating new animals to soaring down an all-new Tree Top Drop, it's a new world of kid-friendly adventure.

The Oasis has interactive climbing structures, an immersive splash pad and even a self-guided scavenger hunt.

It's inspired by rainforests and is teeming with animal encounters, thrilling rides and interactive play zones.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay / Courtesy Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced plans for the Wild Oasis realm that's scheduled to open in Spring 2025.

New animal experiences, habitat enhancements

Busch Gardens is AZA-accredited and provides care to over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, according to a release.

And the population is continuing to grow.

You can expect new animal species coming to the park from Capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and meerkats arriving this spring.

You can also see a new climbing structure for the troop of chimpanzees, accessibility features to accommodate the geriatric, all-female Asian Elephant herd and a new Giraffe Barn.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay / Courtesy A new giraffe barn is coming to Busch Gardens, according to officials.

New culinary experiences

Busch Gardens' new executive chef, Lavon Smith, is bringing some flavor to the theme park.

For example, newly opened full-service venues like Treetop Kitchens, where you have food inspired by global cuisine across Africa and South America.

There's all the Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series, where this year features bold flavors from the Caribbean and India — alongside returning favorites from South America and Europe.

And for the first time, there will be concerts on Fridays. Festival access and concerts are free with park admission.

New shows, Summer Nights Spectacular

Summer Nights returns on select dates from May 23 to Aug. 10.

According to a release, the event features an all-new nighttime spectacular, high-energy live shows and fan-favorite entertainment like Rhythm of Nature, which is the only year-round rice-skating show at a theme park in North America.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay / Courtesy A drummer performing at Summer Nights at Busch Gardens.

Adventure Island

You can embark on an aquatic adventure at the new interactive splash and play area called Castaway Falls. This is a multi-level play area with water elements and cascading slides.

More announcements will the coming from the theme park later this spring but the summer will being new thrills and interactive events.

Early access, perks for annual pass members

According to the theme park, annual pass members will be the first to see Wild Oasis before it officially opens to the general public.

Annual passes for the 2025 season are on sale, currently starting at $15.75 per month.

Annual pass members get unlimited admission, access to seasonal events, benefits like free guest tickets, free parking and special savings on merchandise as well as food and beverages.

