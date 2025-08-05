Saint Leo University names Jim Burkee as its new president

Saint Leo University has a new president starting next month.

On Tuesday, the university's board of trustees announced Jim Burkee will be the university's 12th president.

The Pasco County-based Catholic university reviewed more than 300 applications from across the nation following the retirement of Edward Dadez in February.

James DeTuccio, vice president of Business Affairs and chief financial officer, took over on an interim basis after Dadez's departure.

Burkee — who is currently the president at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri — will officially begin on Sept. 1.

“I felt called to Saint Leo at a distinct moment in its history — when innovation and mission are converging in bold new ways,” Burkee said. “As a historian by training and a longtime teacher of history, I’m inspired by institutions that balance courageous innovation with enduring values. That synthesis is already living at Saint Leo — in its inventive online learning, strategic partnerships, and unwavering service to underserved communities. I am honored to join with faculty, staff, students, and alumni to honor that legacy and elevate what makes Saint Leo truly exceptional.”

During Burkee’s three years as president at Avila, he is credited with tripling student enrollment, strengthening its academic offerings through partnerships, raising more than $34 million in philanthropic support, and growing its Catholic partnerships and outreach.

Prior to Avila University, Burkee held leadership positions with the College of Mount Saint Vincent and Concordia College New York. He previously worked as a history professor at Concordia College New York and Concordia University Wisconsin.

Burkee holds doctoral and master’s degrees from Northwestern University, and two bachelor’s degrees from Concordia University. He is a first-generation college student who grew up in a working-class family in Wisconsin.

“Dr. Jim Burkee’s unique background and past accomplishments made him the absolute best candidate to ensure Saint Leo’s future prosperity and to deliver upon its Catholic Benedictine mission in new and innovative ways,” said Noel Boeke, chair of the Saint Leo University Board of Trustees. “We are excited about what the future holds for Florida’s first and oldest Catholic university.”

According to a release from Saint Leo University, Burkee’s presidency will focus on growing the university’s Catholic Benedictine mission by increasing new student enrollment and retention, growing philanthropic support, and working with community and industry partners to strengthen the university’s academic programs.

