Saint Leo President Dadez announces his retirement

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published February 10, 2025 at 3:39 PM EST
A man with a blue shirt and gray sport coat looking into the camera
Saint Leo University
/
Courtesy
Saint Leo President Ed Dadez announced he is retiring effective Feb. 14, 2025.

Saint Leo President Ed Dadez announced Monday he is retiring effective at the end of the week.

Dadez, who has been with Saint Leo for 25 years and served as president for the last 2½, cited personal reasons, according to a news release.

“From the moment I stepped foot on campus, Saint Leo University has always held a special place in my heart,” Dadez said. “Now with the university in a much stronger position, the time has come for me to focus on my other love, my family.”

Under Dadez, the university's new and returning student enrollment increased, Saint Leo exceeded fundraising goals, and he enhanced "the university’s culture to place greater focus on its Catholic Benedictine identity," according to the release.

Saint Leo also added several development programs and areas of study, including a master's degree in artificial intelligence.

“The Board of Trustees and I deeply appreciate President Dadez’s selflessness and commitment to the university,” said Board of Trustees chair Ed Narain in the release. “His impact on the university will be remembered by many.”

Dadez is the first Saint Leo alumnus to serve as president, earning his master's degree in business administration.

He served in a variety of capacities before taking over for Jeffrey Senese as president in 2022. Before becoming Saint Leo's president, he also held various vice president positions in areas including online learning and campus operations.

James DeTuccio, vice president of Business Affairs and chief financial officer, will take over on an interim basis while the the university conducts an immediate search for a new president.

Dadez's last day is Feb. 14.
