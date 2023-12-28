'You are smart. You are kind,' writes young author in North Port

An elementary school student in North Port has written a book that contains a message of peace, passed down by her mom and dad.

Nine-year-old Emma Morales says it was her bedtime routine that inspired her.

"My mom and my dad always say words to us at night. So we wanted to take that and put it in a book and to share with a bunch of families," she said.

Words like: "You are kind, you are smart, you are helpful, you are brave...." And the book has a Spanish version, too.

Her mom and co-author, Deniss Morales, says the idea came from Emma.

"She has always got something up her sleeve, and for a little bit, it was writing a play, writing songs. And she decided she wanted to write a chapter book. And I said, Why don't you try smaller?"

The result is a book called "Love You Now and Always."

"As long as you have somebody that's with you, reading it with you, then I think you'll feel comfortable and loved. Basically all those happy feelings," Emma said.

And she hopes her family tradition will live on.

"Unless they are ripped or something, books never really die," she said.