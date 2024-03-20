Community members want Pasco Schools to bring back safe spaces for LGBTQ students

Community members on Tuesday urged the Pasco School district to reverse a decision it made two years ago to remove safe space stickers.

Pasco Pride, an LGBTQ advocacy group, made their call to action at a school board meeting following a landmark settlement that clarified safe space stickers, among other LGBTQ-related affirmations, are allowed in schools.

Safe spaces are generally thought of as inclusive environments where LGBTQ students can feel welcome.

But Pasco students advised its teachers to remove safe space stickers from their classrooms in an effort to comply with the 2022 Parental Rights in Education Law, or what critics dubbed "Don't Say Gay."

The law restricts classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. But districts across the state have called the wording vague and interpreted the law in different ways.

The settlement agreement comes after a group of educators and civil rights attorneys challenged the law, saying it created confusion about how it should be implemented and ultimately created a "chilling effect" in classrooms.

Now, the settlement clarifies that incidental discussions about LGBTQ topics outside of classroom teaching is allowed. That includes the use of safe space stickers.

"So it is time to follow the law--the law that the state of Florida has clarified. You can start by reinstating safe space stickers," said Myndee Washington, a member of Pasco Pride who had signed onto the lawsuit against the state.

Washington, who is also a district educator, said those stickers help a vulnerable group of students feel welcome.

"They need a safe person. I have kids that just come in my room and color," she said. "Even if it's just that, it's a place where they feel safe."

Nancy Guan / WUSF Ant Avila, a member of Pasco Pride, urged the school board to bring back safe spaces that help LGBTQ students feel welcome.

Ant Avila, another Pasco Pride member, asked the district to bring back their LGBTQ Liaison. Avila described the liaison as a staff member who aided on-campus LGBTQ student groups and students who needed assistance navigating restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities.

Avila, who also works with Equality Florida, a plaintiff in the case, said taking away safe spaces created anxiety for students.

"Those aid in preventing bullying because they offer kids places that they know they can trust an adult to come forward about instances of bullying, whether it be LGBTQ student or not," said Avila.

The settlement's guidelines also confirms that the law does not "prohibit intervention against LGBTQ bullying." The law also does not restrict campus LGBTQ clubs such as Gay-Straight Alliance groups.

References to a person's family, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, are allowed as long as its not part of classroom instruction. The agreement stated that the law must be "applied neutrally," meaning instruction on the "normalcy of opposite-sex attraction," would be considered instruction on sexual orientation as well.

The settlement further clarified that "it would violate the statute to instruct students that heterosexuality is superior or that gender identity is immutable based on biological traits."

"The chilling effect was the biggest impact, and the fight we're in now is thawing that," said Avila, "The settlement puts it in very clear language exactly how schools can support students."

Supporters of the state law, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, saw the settlement as a win. In a press release, DeSantis praised that the law would remain in effect after "activists and extremists ... mobilized to smear and stop the Parental Rights in Education Act."

"Frequently carrying water for the activists, the media wrote countless stories lying about the intent, design, and application of the law," the release said.

Washington said the court's guidelines are a step in the right direction.

"The over-implementation of HB 1557 (Parental Rights in Education Act) was inadvertently causing our students to 'go back in the closet' for their own safety," said Washington. "It really is cut and dry that there is no longer going to be any overreach."

The school board and superintendent did not discuss how the settlement would change any rules or policies.