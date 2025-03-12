© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hundreds of young robot masters to compete for fame, scholarships in Tallahassee

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published March 12, 2025 at 1:16 PM EDT
A logo that says First Program Delivery Partner Fellowship in equity, diversity and inclusion. Certificate of completion.
Laura Leonard

This is the initial FIRST regional competition in Florida, leading up to next month's world finals in Texas.

Dozens of high school teams from Florida and the Southeast will be in Tallahassee this weekend. They'll be competing in the opening round of First Robotic regional competitions.

Laura Leonard coordinates the Capital area's participating teams: SAIL High School, Tallahassee Collegiate Academy and a TallyRobotics Community team.

"Three First Robotics competition teams, which will be competing this weekend."

They'll be among a total of 43 teams. All of their robots will be tasked with removing make-believe algae blooms from underwater artificial coral reefs. Leonard said the local area gets a big boost from having the event here.

"Students are coming to Tallahassee for the competition and seeing all that our universities have to offer and they're starting to apply and attend our universities and college of engineering in Tallahassee."

FAMU/FSU's College of Engineering being a big sponsor of the competition. The top teams from this weekend's Lawson Center event will have a chance to win it all next month at the World Championship First Robotics finals in Houston.

