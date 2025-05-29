© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

FIU poised to approve Jeanette Nuñez as its permanent university president

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published May 29, 2025 at 2:28 PM EDT
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez speaking in Little Havana earlier this summer.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez speaking in Little Havana earlier this summer.

Nuñez was Florida's lieutenant governor until she was named interim president in February. She is the sole finalist for the permanent job after a presidential search this month.

Florida International University's Board of Trustees is set to approve former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez as the school's permanent president.
 
Nuñez was Florida's lieutenant governor until she was named interim president in February. She is the sole finalist for the permanent job after a presidential search this month.
 
Next Monday, trustees plan to vote on Nuñez's five-year contract that includes a $925,000 annual base salary.

It also includes annual performance bonuses up to $400,000.
 
The state university system's Board of Governors would give final approval.

READ MORE: UF Board of Trustees supports Santa Ono for president with unanimous vote

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Education FIUFlorida International UniversityFlorida Board Of Governors
Sherrilyn Cabrera
During her time at Florida International University, where she recently graduated from with a Bachelors in Journalism, Sherrilyn Cabrera interned for the South Florida News Service - a digital journalism platform where stories are written, shot and edited by FIU students. As part of her senior project, she reported on the influx of Puerto Ricans who migrated to Florida after Hurricane Maria, and the impact it could have had on the November 2018 midterm elections.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
Related Stories
  1. State education commissioner selected as University of West Florida's interim president
  2. UF Board of Trustees supports Santa Ono for president with unanimous vote
  3. FAMU-related group plans to fight hiring of Marva Johnson as school's next president
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now