The head of the Florida A&M University Foundation resigns, as requested

The new president of Florida A&M University hasn't been on the job a week yet, and the executive director of the FAMU Foundation has resigned – saying his resignation was requested.

Last week, Anthony Neal sent a letter resigning, effective the next day, as executive director of the FAMU Foundation. He'd been on the job since Feb. 3.

Neal doesn't give details about why he was asked to step down, but the foundation had pushed back on president Marva Johnson's salary request and raised concerns about funding it.

Johnson's contract includes a $650,000 salary, with only $200,000 paid by the state. The rest will come from university partners like the foundation. She'll get a 3% raise each year, $25,000 for moving, a $1,200 monthly car allowance and free housing. She's also eligible for thousands of dollars in bonsues.

Johnson began her term as FAMU's 13th president on Saturday, which coincided with the university’s summer commencement ceremony.

Johnson addressed graduates, noting she is approaching her new role with "an open mind, a full heart" and a strong committment to the future.

News of Neal's resignation comes as the FAMU Board of Trustees prepared to meet Wednesday.

The board will discuss its self-evaluation, which includes strong criticism from trustee Deveron Gibbons against outgoing interim president Timothy Beard. In his review, Gibbons calls Beard's presidency a "complete embarrassment."

Beard, a former president of Pasco-Hernando State College, was selected last summer to take over after the resignation of Larry Robinson.

