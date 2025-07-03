FAMU gets $10 million more than it asked for in the 2025-26 state budget

Florida A&M University's president-elect, Marva Johnson, is celebrating what she calls "an historic level of funding" for the Tallahassee school in the state's new budget.

The spending plan signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday earmarked more than $65 million for the university.

Johnson said she is elated that the amount is more than FAMU had requested.

"That's nearly a $10 million increase over the original ask," she said.

FAMU Board of Trustees Vice Chair Deveron Gibbons suggested the funding increase was a nod of approval from the Legislature for the university's newly selected president.

"Many of you know over the past few months we have taken on water and a lot of heat about our president-elect," he said. "But let me just say this: This is a new day for Rattler Nation."

Johnson said she's hopeful the university will be able to funnel some of that money to its faculty and staff.

"We're hopeful we'll be able to close the gap on some of the concerns we have about competitive compensation," she said. "We know that with the investment the state has made in FAMU that gap will be closing as we look to implement some of this funding."

According to the university, Florida A&M will receive $40 million for College of Engineering, $15 million for operational enhancements, $5 million for the College of Law, $2.5 million for campus security, $2 million for the College of Agricultural and Food Sciences, and $975,000 for an agronomics study on Florida crops.

The Board of Trustees hired Johnson as the school's 13th president on May 16, and she was confirmed by the state Board of Governors on June 18. However, the decision has been controversial. Members of the FAMU community raised concerns about her ties to DeSantis and her lack of experience in the higher education. She officially takes over Aug. 1.

