“No Swim” advisory lifted for Casperson Beach

Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards.

Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this beach.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches. The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches. Click here for beach water testing results.

When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions.

For more information:

