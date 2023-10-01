“No Swim” advisory lifted for Casperson Beach
The “No Swim” advisory that has been in place at Casperson Beach since Thursday, September 28 has been lifted.
Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards.
Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this beach.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches. The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches. Click here for beach water testing results.
When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions.
For more information:
- Visit https://ourgulfenvironment.net and click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing to check beach water testing results of area Gulf beaches.
- Call 941-BEACHES (941-232-2437) or visit www.visitbeaches.org. Click on the same link to the mobile-friendly version of the beach conditions report.