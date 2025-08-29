The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.
Summer reading encore: Pythons, mangos and a Florida vegetarian
This week on a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup from May 23, we have conversations with three authors who have written in or about Florida.
In a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup's special 'summer reading' edition from May 23, we have conversations with three authors who have written in or about Florida.
First, we took an eye-opening exploration of one of the state's least favorite reptiles: the Burmese Python. And mused about what pythons may be able to teach us about eating.
Then, we heard all about growing up in Fort Myers with a mango-obsessed mother.
Plus, we learned about what it means to be a vegetarian in Florida … even when it's "too hot to eat."
Guests:
- Stephen Hall, author of Slither: How Nature's Most Maligned Creatures Illuminate Our World.
- Annabelle Tometich, author of The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony.
- Dalia Colón, author of The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook and the host of WUSF's "The Zest" podcast.
Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media