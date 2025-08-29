© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Summer reading encore: Pythons, mangos and a Florida vegetarian

WLRN Public Media
Published August 29, 2025 at 1:53 PM EDT
wildxplorer
/
Flickr Creative Commons

This week on a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup from May 23, we have conversations with three authors who have written in or about Florida.

In a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup's special 'summer reading' edition from May 23, we have conversations with three authors who have written in or about Florida.

First, we took an eye-opening exploration of one of the state's least favorite reptiles: the Burmese Python. And mused about what pythons may be able to teach us about eating.

Then, we heard all about growing up in Fort Myers with a mango-obsessed mother.

Plus, we learned about what it means to be a vegetarian in Florida … even when it's "too hot to eat."

Guests:

  • Stephen Hall, author of Slither: How Nature's Most Maligned Creatures Illuminate Our World.
  • Annabelle Tometich, author of The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony.
  • Dalia Colón, author of The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook and the host of WUSF's "The Zest" podcast. 

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
The Florida Roundup BooksBurmese PythonsPythons
Related Stories
  1. A conversation with Florida’s CFO, judge orders halt of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ and more
  2. Florida heat wave, investigation into Brightline deaths and weekly news briefing
  3. What Floridians should know about the 'Big Beautiful' Law's impact Social Security taxes
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now