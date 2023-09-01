© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health department lifts swim advisory for Clearwater beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Pinos
Published September 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is issuing a public health advisory for Clearwater Beach, Mandalay Park, and Sand Key due to high bacteria levels.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has lifted its public health advisory for Clearwater Beach, Mandalay Park and Sand Key.

The swim advisory had been issued on Friday after water samples taken at the beaches were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, according to a press release. Enterococci can cause disease, infections or rashes.

The beaches were resampled and results came back Saturday showing the water met state and federal standards.

The high bacteria levels were an indication of fecal pollution, which can come from stormwater runoff, according to the release. Storm surge can also bring contaminants into the water and temporarily increase bacteria counts.

The advisory comes in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, which decimated many Pinellas County beaches.

Federal hurricane experts are also warning people to avoid swimming this holiday weekend due to the risk of rip currents.

