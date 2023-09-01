Health department lifts swim advisory for Clearwater beaches

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has lifted its public health advisory for Clearwater Beach, Mandalay Park and Sand Key.

The swim advisory had been issued on Friday after water samples taken at the beaches were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, according to a press release. Enterococci can cause disease, infections or rashes.

The beaches were resampled and results came back Saturday showing the water met state and federal standards.

The high bacteria levels were an indication of fecal pollution, which can come from stormwater runoff, according to the release. Storm surge can also bring contaminants into the water and temporarily increase bacteria counts.

The advisory comes in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, which decimated many Pinellas County beaches.

Federal hurricane experts are also warning people to avoid swimming this holiday weekend due to the risk of rip currents.

