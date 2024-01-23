© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Federal funding will aid the Everglades and other Florida projects

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published January 23, 2024 at 11:43 AM EST
Alligators and babies in the Everglades
A member of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers was in Florida today to announce funding for projects that will aid the state.

Ecosystem restoration projects in the Everglades received $1.1 billion, according to President Biden’s Economic Adviser Heather Boushey.

Boushey was in Florida this week to discuss Biden’s investment in the state.

The Everglades funding, which is the single largest investment in the Everglades ever, according to Boushey, will reconnect north, south, and central habitat within the subtropical wilderness.

In addition, $800 million will be allocated to improve clean water infrastructure, which includes replacing pipes that contain lead.

Transportation projects such as roads, bridges, and roadway safety, also received funding.

Cary Barbor
