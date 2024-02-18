Beach University in Siesta Key is a shore thing for environmental learning

Environmental awareness is a subject of constant interest in coastal communities, and next month, Sarasota County and the Beach Ambassadors continue the conversation by hosting the 18th annual Beach University event, a monthlong program that focuses on “the coastal environment and how to best care for the ecology.”

This year’s free hourlong classes, which begin at 9:30 a.m. each Thursday morning in March, cover a range of topics, including human and wildlife contact, the reef ball and its contribution to the marine environment, manatee rehabilitation, and the trickle-down effect, related to how stormwater affects bay life.

The first class will be held on March 7 at the Siesta Beach Main Pavilion, with Dr. Maria Passarelli, Veterinarian at Save our Seabirds, speaking on human and wildlife contact. No registration is necessary.

Beach University has been a staple event for Siesta Key since 2006, when the program was devised by local volunteer and Beach Ambassador, Dr. Bruce Broadbent.

Eric Garwood / Community News Collaborative Beach goers enjoy Siesta Key Beach, one of Sarasota’s most popular tourist attractions and beaches.

“(Broadbent) was a retired professor from the University of Pennsylvania, who had a real passion for the environment along the coastline,” said Jonathan Poyner, manager of Siesta Key beaches for Sarasota County. “Since 2006, in that initial beginning of the program, our beach ambassadors have helped really just be a presence and to guide people in the program.”

“Really, our beach ambassadors are kind of environmental-education ambassadors… On the front lines every day as volunteers, not only telling people all the great places in the community to visit while they’re here, but also about the environment and impacts that we’re having,” Poyner said.

Beach Ambassadors serve seven days a week at Siesta Beach, and Venice Beach on the weekends. This year, however, the program has struggled to find volunteers.

“Last year, we had a beach ambassador who volunteered to kind of act as the emcee, and I haven’t had anyone step up or volunteer to (assist with the event)...” Poyner said, “That’s not to say the Beach Ambassadors won’t be helping distribute the literature and still be a part of the program, but I don’t have anyone in the Beach Ambassadors that is a key driver of the program at this time.”

Poyner encourages those interested in volunteering to explore the opportunities available through Sarasota County, or the Sarasota County Parks program.

Catherine Hicks is a reporter for the Community News Collaborative. She can be reached at chicks@cncfl.org