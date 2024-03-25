Public beach nixed at Weekiwachee Preserve, could open the way for other recreation

Hernando County officials have finally given up on the idea of creating a public beach at the Weekiwachee Preserve. It could open the way for expanded recreational facilities there.

The preserve is owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District. The district has repeatedly vetoed the idea of a public beach at an old mining pit, because of concerns from nearby residents and environmental advocates.

So county commissioners recently voted to submit a new plan for 350 acres in the preserve. It would create a passive county park on part of the 11,200-acre property, complete with a kayak launch, picnic areas and a boardwalk.

The water district has to approve the no-cost lease -- which would be in effect for 20 years -- and it would still control what could be built inside the preserve.

The proposal states that Hernando County could lose their right to manage their park on site if it allows swimming in the mine pits.

Southwest Florida Water Management District Map of the proposed preserve

Here's some details about the preserve:

Bicycling

Approximately 5.5 miles of bicycling on paved and unpaved trails.

Bicyclists are required to stay on designated or marked trails.

Florida law requires bicyclists under 16 to wear helmets.

Birding

(Bird Watching) Site located on west section of Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail.

Contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for more information.

Boating

Lakes open to hand-launched boats, canoes and kayaks.

Electric trolling motors allowed.

Gas-powered outboards not allowed.

Use caution launching boats — banks can be unstable. Do not back vehicles or trailers onto bank.

Boats must be carried to the lake — there is no boat ramp.

Fishing

Numerous lakes inhabited by both freshwater and saltwater species. Caution: banks can be unstable.

Contact FWC for license requirements.

Hiking

Approximately 5.5 miles of paved and unpaved trails.

4.3 miles of marked, scenic woods roads.

Hunting

Contact FWC for information regarding license requirements and permits.

FWC rules and regulations must be observed throughout the year.

Picnic Facilities

