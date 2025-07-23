© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sargassum on Florida beaches can pose respiratory risks

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published July 23, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
Beached sargassum surrounds a pair of sunbathers in Boca Raton on March 31, 2023.
Beached sargassum surrounds a pair of sunbathers in Boca Raton on March 31, 2023.

If you've been on the coasts of Florida in  the last couple of weeks, you've probably seen bunches of brown seaweed washing up on the shore.

That's called sargassum. It's a macro algae that blows ashore in Florida around spring-time. As it rots, the seaweed produces hydrogen sulfide gas, which causes an unpleasant smell – similar to rotten eggs.

Dr. Justin Dolan, a pulmonologist with the Cleveland Clinic of Florida, says sargassum can impact your health. 

"Anything ranging from simple skin irritation to irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, as well as progression to irritation of the airways of the lungs," he said.

Those with underlying health conditions —  like asthma or chronic pulmonary disease —are more likely to experience respiratory symptoms. 


Environment SargassumSeaweedBeachesAlgae Blooms
Helen Acevedo
