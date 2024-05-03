© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida’s 6-week ban, campus protests, public funds for sports stadiums and environmental news

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT
This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss Florida’s 6-week ban as it goes into effect, the latest on campus protests, the arrests at the University of Florida, a proposed stadium in St. Petersburg for the Tampa Bay Rays, negotiations between the city of Jacksonville and the NFL Jaguars over massive stadium renovations, and a roundup of environmental stories.

Florida’s 6-week ban 

Florida’s six week abortion ban is now in effect.

Before this week, abortions were legal in Florida up to 15 weeks after the state supreme court ruled there was no abortion protection in the privacy clause of the state constitution, which had been the precedent for more than 30 years.

Campus protests 

This week, several arrests of protesters were on Florida’s university campuses during ongoing demonstrations against Israel’s war in Gaza. Ten people were arrested this week during a pro-Palestinian protest at the university of South Florida. Arrests were also made at demonstrations on campus at Florida State University and the University of Florida.

Guest:

  • Zoey Thomas, university administration reporter for The Independent Florida Alligator. 


Public funds for sports stadiums  

There’s a massive proposal centered around a new stadium in St. Petersburg for the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. In Jacksonville, the City Council is negotiating details around major renovations to the stadium where the NFL Jaguars play. Both projects have billion dollar price tags that could be in part footed by taxpayers.

Guests:

  • Colleen Wright, St. Petersburg reporter for The Tampa Bay Times. 
  • Casmira Harrison, reporter for Jacksonville Today. 


Environmental news 

The State Department of Environmental Protection this week announced plans to allow Clearwater Land & Minerals LLC to drill for oil in the Apalachicola River floodplain.

41 Eastern Indigo snakes were released along the eastern bank of the Apalachicola River this week as part of an effort to restore Florida’s ecosystem.

The federal government is boosting efforts to protect Florida’s coral reef off the Atlantic coast. And another years-long reef rescue operationcontinues in what you may consider an unlikely place.

