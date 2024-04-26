Florida sees rise in antisemitism, historical markers and fact-checking Biden’s Tampa speech

Florida sees rise in antisemitism

Florida saw a rise in antisemitic incidents last year, according to an annual report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Those actions include bomb threats, anti semitic pamphlets and vandalism.

The group has also cited a rise in incidents on college campuses in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

State lawmakers have passed several pieces of legislation in recent years targeting such hate speech and behavior including a 2019 law and 2024 bill defining antisemitism.

Guests:

Sen. Lori Berman, member of the Florida Senate (D-Palm Beach).

member of the Florida Senate (D-Palm Beach). Sarah Emmons, Florida Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).



Historical markers

There are hundreds of historical markers across the state. Some may be less than factual. A NPR investigation called “Off The Mark,” looks into the thousands of markers across the United States to find they tell a fractured history.

Guest:

Laura Sullivan, investigative reporter for NPR.



Fact-checking Biden’s Tampa speech

President Joe Biden made his first stop in Florida of the 2024 campaign this week. Biden made several claims about his expected presidential opponent—Former President Donald Trump—and abortion.

Guest:

Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter for PolitiFact.

Copyright 2024 WLRN. To see more, visit WLRN.