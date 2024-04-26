© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida sees rise in antisemitism, historical markers and fact-checking Biden’s Tampa speech

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:29 PM EDT
The 1935 Historical Marker in Islamadora, Florida.
Julia Cooper | WLRN News
The 1935 Historical Marker in Islamadora, Florida.

This week on The Florida Roundup, we discussed legislation targeting antisemitic speech and behavior, a report finding a rise in antisemitic incidents in 2023, an NPR Investigation into the fractured history told by the thousands of historical markers across the country, and President Biden’s speech in Tampa.

Florida sees rise in antisemitism 

Florida saw a rise in antisemitic incidents last year, according to an annual report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Those actions include bomb threats, anti semitic pamphlets and vandalism.

The group has also cited a rise in incidents on college campuses in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

State lawmakers have passed several pieces of legislation in recent years targeting such hate speech and behavior including a 2019 law and 2024 bill defining antisemitism.

Guests:

  • Sen. Lori Berman, member of the Florida Senate (D-Palm Beach). 
  • Sarah Emmons, Florida Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). 


Historical markers 

There are hundreds of historical markers across the state. Some may be less than factual. A NPR investigation called “Off The Mark,” looks into the thousands of markers across the United States to find they tell a fractured history.

Guest:

  • Laura Sullivan, investigative reporter for NPR. 


Fact-checking Biden’s Tampa speech 

President Joe Biden made his first stop in Florida of the 2024 campaign this week. Biden made several claims about his expected presidential opponent—Former President Donald Trump—and abortion.

Guest:

Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter for PolitiFact.

Copyright 2024 WLRN.

