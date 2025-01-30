© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

High-tech 'clinic in a box' delivers remote health care to residents of a Tampa homeless shelter

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published January 30, 2025 at 7:59 AM EST
A man in a red shirt stands in front of a health care pod.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF
Shelter resident Sam Harris, 65, says the OnMed CareStation at Tampa Hope has been a game-changer for him.

Tampa Hope is the first homeless facility to receive an OnMed CareStation, an 8-by-11-foot pod quipped with thermal imaging, medical devices to take vitals and a camera to speak with teleheath providers.

A Florida-based technology company is delivering health care solutions to people living without housing in Tampa — and it's coming in the shape of a box.

The OnMed CareStation is an 8-by-11-foot self-enclosed pod that plugs into the wall and resembles an exam room. It's equipped with thermal imaging, medical devices to take vital signs like blood pressure and a high-definition camera for real-time video chats with telehealth providers.

In partnership with Tampa General Hospital, Catholic Charities and OnMed, the city of Tampa has provided a CareStation at Tampa Hope since October.

In the eight months Sam Harris has lived at the shelter, he's suffered two strokes. The 65-year-old said the CareStation has given him peace of mind.

"I do like .. .the machine because you can go in at any time you want to and take your vitals. There's a blood pressure machine. There's a camera so you can see the practitioner, and they will call the ambulance for you if your vitals are way out of whack," Harris said.

Harris added that the CareStation has reduced his transportation and cost barriers to the regular checkups he needs.

During a ribbon-cutting event at Tampa Hope on Wednesday, Mayor Jane Castor points to the OnMed CareStation as the latest addition to wraparound services for people experiencing homelessness at the city-funded shelter.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF
On Wednesday, city and health care leaders gathered at the shelter in east Tampa to celebrate the new technology in a belated ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The executive director for Catholic Charities, Maggie Rogers, said that there's been a 50% reduction in emergency calls from Tampa Hope during the last three months of the 2024 since the CareStation has been available.

"And so really, the benefit ... is that they have access to see doctors, but then we're not taking the time away from the emergency room doctors that need to be with other patients," Rogers said.

Mayor Jane Castor echoed the sentiment that improving health care accessibility to the city's homeless population makes good economic sense.

"If you think about how much it costs to take someone to the emergency room, taking up the time of the paramedics, the transportation, not to mention the medical care, this OnMed will pay for itself in short order."

OnMed, which calls the technology a "clinic in a box", has placed CareStations in community centers, universities and prisons across six states. The one at Tampa Hope is the first at a homeless shelter.

Aside from $1 million in city funds provided through Catholic Charities, the first year of the CareStation's installment was funded by Tampa General Hospital and the McNamara Family Foundation.

Castor said she doesn't expect finding future funding for the technology to be an issue.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
