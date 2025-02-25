© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Listeria outbreak linked to supplement shakes in hospitals, long-term care facilities

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published February 25, 2025 at 6:19 PM EST
FDA
Lyons Magnus initiated a voluntary recall of 4-ounce Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes in response to a recall of the products by the manufacturer, Prairie Farms Dairy.

There have been 12 deaths related to outbreaks caused by frozen shakes under the brands Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent warning about a listeria outbreak linked to meal supplement shakes served in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The outbreak has been blamed for 12 deaths. At 38 people have been affected, as of Tuesday.

The bacterial infections linked to frozen shakes under the brand names Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes were reported in 21 states, including Florida.

The parent company, Lyons Magnus LLC, initiated a recall of the following 4-ounce frozen shakes:

  • Lyons ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake
  • Lyons ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake
  • Lyons ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake
  • Lyons ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA
  • Sysco Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake
  • Sysco Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake, among others

Affected items carry best-buy dates from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2025.

The FDA advises institutions to stop serving or selling these products immediately and to clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers the shakes may have contacted to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Listeria can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in the young, frail or elderly, as well as in people with weakened immune systems. 


Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Joshua Ceballos
