Baltimore bridge collapse rekindles Sunshine Skyway memories for Tampa Bay area residents

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after the Dali, a nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship, crashed into it.

NPR reports that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said six people remained unaccounted for as of Tuesday afternoon. Two people were rescued — one of whom was hospitalized — and a search will continue Wednesday.

The collapse instantly reminded many in the Tampa Bay area of the 1980 Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster, when a 606-foot freighter, Summit Venture, hit the bridge.

During a particularly harsh storm that all but wiped out visibility, the ship's harbor pilot, Capt. John Lerro, couldn't see the bridge. A more than 1,200-foot section of the Skyway plunged into the waters below killing 35 people.

In turn, drivers on the bridge couldn't see the missing section. As a result, six cars, a truck, and a Greyhound bus carrying 26 passengers fell 150 feet into the water below. There was only one survivor — the truck driver — whose vehicle hit the ship first before tumbling into Tampa Bay.

Among the first responders was Eckerd College's Search and Rescue team.

Director Ryan Dilkey was only 4 years old when the Skyway disaster happened, but he is well aware of the impacts and lasting effects it had.

He said watching the cargo ship crash into the bridge was "eerily similar" to what happened four decades ago.

“When I saw the video, I felt like I was watching the situation 44 years ago," Dilkey said. "So to me, they’re unfortunately rather identical."

The challenges facing rescue crews

The team, based out of St. Petersburg-based Eckerd College, began offering services to the public only three years before the accident in 1977. But even with all the technological advancements and skills they've developed in the last half-century, Dilkey said rescue diving is still dangerous.

And in many cases, search efforts happen when there are still pieces of bridge, roadway, cars, and the vessel itself in the water.

"When you're dealing with what can be very low or even a zero visibility environment, when you're searching for anything, whether it be debris, or a vehicle, or person or something of that nature, you're really searching by feel," Dilkey said.

He said this presents logistical and structural challenges to performing rescue or recovery operations, especially since divers essentially go blind into the water and attempt to make contact with objects so they can be raised and removed.

While every rescue mission begins hopeful, he said to some degree, with a collapse like the Skyway or the Key bridge, the likelihood of survival is low.

"From that height and with that amount of moving structure and whatnot — even if you're in a vehicle — vehicles are not necessarily designed to fall from 180 feet, hit water, and survive that impact very well," Dilkey said.

But added in every operation, "You always want to hold out hope."

Skyway recovery and rebuilding efforts took years to complete. He expects a similar timeframe in Baltimore.

"When a mass casualty of any kind occurs, it often requires every boat or every person you can muster,” he said.

In the unlikely event something of this magnitude were to happen to the Skyway again, Dilkey said his crew is "ready and able if called upon."

A journalist and a tow truck driver's daughter remember

Tampa Journalist Bill DeYoung wrote a book about the disaster called "Skyway: The True Story of Tampa Bay's Signature Bridge and the Man Who Brought It Down."

He spoke to Florida Matters in 2015 on the 35th anniversary of the collapse.

DeYoung shared the story of Richard Hornbuckle, whose yellow Buick stopped 14 inches from the edge of the collapsed bridge.

Hornbuckle's three passengers exited the vehicle and ran to safety, but Hornbuckle stayed back.

"The three guys get up to the top of the concrete," DeYoung said. "Where's Dick? They turn around and he's back at the car."

Jackie Green / AP A car is halted at the edge of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge after the freighter Summit Venture struck the bridge during a thunderstorm and tore away a large part of the span, May, 9 1980. A container ship struck a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, March 26, 2024, causing it to plunge into the river below. From 1960 to 2015, there have been 35 major bridge collapses worldwide due to ship or barge collision.

DeYoung said Hornbuckle was trying to open his trunk to get his golf clubs out.

“Because Dick had a golf game the next day," DeYoung said. "His friends are screaming at him over the wind, 'Are you nuts? Get out of there! It's gonna fall.' And he finally says, 'Yeah, you know, they're right.'”

Hornbuckle joined his friends. Eventually, tow truck driver Joe Kolodziej Sr., owner of Joe's Towing and Recovery in Largo, showed up and brought the car — and Hornbuckle's golf clubs — to safety.

Kolodziej passed away in 2021, leaving the towing company to his children.

His daughter, Jackie Kolodziej Riley, said her dad never really wanted the spotlight. He just knew he needed to help that day, so he did.

He got into a harness and carefully made his way down the broken bridge to Hornbuckle's car. Kolodziej put it in neutral and towed it back to safety.

Riley said her dad later joked that Hornbuckle was mostly worried about saving his golf clubs.

Even 40 years later, there are multiple accounts of people who drive the extra hour to go around the Tampa Bay instead of driving over the Skyway, whether it be because of the height of the bridge or because of the accident.

But Dilkey said things events such as this are extremely rare.

"It has to be the very unfortunate lining up of a complex set of circumstances that results in this occurrence," he said. "So I would at least, just for what it's worth, I wouldn't go thinking that ships are going to be colliding with bridges every other day."