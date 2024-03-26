© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Baltimore bridge collapses after ship strikes support

Published March 26, 2024 at 8:06 AM EDT

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after a container ship struck one of its supports. The governor has declared a state of emergency as a search and rescue operation is underway. At least seven cars went into the Patapsco River as the bridge collapsed.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Cody Boteler, Baltimore Banner reporter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

