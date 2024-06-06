From 2007: Sam Gibbons on parachuting into Normandy on D-Day

June 6 is the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, during World War II, also known as D-Day.

It was one of the turning points of the war as thousands of Allied soldiers and naval personnel invaded Normandy.

Among those was Tampa Army Captain Sam Gibbons.

Gibbons, a Tampa native and former legislator, was part of the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division that parachuted into France on June 6, 1944.

He shared his memories of D-Day with "Tampa Goes to War," a 2007 WUSF-TV documentary.

"The whole 101st Airborne Division only had about 12,000 people in it," Gibbons recalled. "So we were really no match for 80-90,000. But you know, troops get spread out, the Germans got spread out, we just happened to land right on top of them in the thick of it. And that’s an experience you never forget."

Gibbons said he landed about six miles from his intended destination.

"I landed oh, roughly 70 yards, maybe 50 yards from about 15 German soldiers shooting up in the sky at the airplanes above us. That saved my life," Gibbons said. "They could hear the airplanes, they couldn't see me because of the camouflage that I wore, and because they were night-blinded by having fired so much."

After the war, Gibbons served in the Florida Legislature and the U.S. House for more than 40 years.

He also was one of the lawmakers behind the creation of the University of South Florida.

Sam Gibbons died in 2012 at the age of 92.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Tampa Bay History Center is holding a Living History Saturday event on June 8 from 12:30-3 p.m. featuring local historians. Admission is $16.95.