Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren wants courts to clarify his future

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren could get his job back, but first, a federal court must provide a ruling in his case.

The twice-elected prosecutor filed a motion earlier this week to expedite the decision that would allow him to return to his position.

It's been about 18 months since Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren for his opposition to trying cases involving abortion and gender-affirming care.

A three-judge appeals court panel kicked Warren’s case back to Judge Robert Hinkle — who originally ruled DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights while also saying he did not have the jurisdiction to put the attorney back in the position.

The court said Hinkle does indeed have the power to reinstate Warren.

"From the very beginning, this was a fight for free speech. For the meaning of our elections and to hold the governor accountable for breaking the law," Warren said.

"And we've basically won that fight. But a second part of the fight has been to get me reinstated. And on that, the clock is still ticking," he added.

In January, DeSantis asked for a rehearing in front of the full appeals court panel of 12 judges. That request has yet to be ruled on as well.

“It seems like the governor is just trying to drag his feet in delaying the process as much as possible," Warren said. "And we are asking the court to move quickly, knowing the timelines involved, not just for my election, not just for the time remaining in my term, but for candidates across the state."

With the deadline to qualify for August's primary ballot coming up in late April, Warren has asked the courts to deny the governor's motion and give a speedy resolution to his case.

"The purpose now is to be able to finish the job that I was elected to do by the voters to make sure that we are continuing the great work we did in Hillsborough County to keep us all safe," Warren said.

Warren said it would be just as wrong for a Democratic governor to suspend a Republican state attorney if done for political reasons.

But at the moment, Warren is more concerned with his case than the upcoming election.

He added there is a concern if he is reinstated, that the governor will just suspend him again.

But Warren also said that a ruling in his favor would show DeSantis that he is not above the law.

"By winning the case, and then by being reinstated, that shows that the governor is not allowed to do whatever he wants," he said. "That he is subject to the rule of law just like everybody else, and that protects the rights of voters and elected officials to speak freely.”

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment.