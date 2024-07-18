© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's registered Republicans lead Democrats by nearly 1 million voters

WUSF | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published July 18, 2024 at 8:26 AM EDT
VOTE HERE SIGN placed on the walkway to a neighborhood polling place, as seen on election day in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
JillianCain
/
iStockphoto
In Florida, Republicans hold all statewide offices and dominate the Legislature and state congressional delegation.

Florida's red is getting deeper, with Republicans voters outnumbering Democrats by 956,000, according to new data from state Division of Elections.

The voter registration gap between Republican Party and Democratic Party in Florida continues to widen.

According to new data by the state Division of Elections, the GOP had over 5.2 million registered voters at the end of June. Meanwhile the Democratic Party had over 4.3 million.

That gives Republicans an over 956,000 lead in registered voters.

Democrats historically led in voter registration in Florida, but Republicans overtook them in 2021. Republicans hold all statewide offices and dominate the Legislature and the Florida congressional delegation.
