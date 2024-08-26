Florida Democrats aim to sustain momentum after DNC

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago came to a close Thursday, and Florida Democrats are focusing on keeping the excitement alive as they head back home.

Florida delegate Dylan Hellebrand plans to use word of mouth to spread the Democratic platform.

“My plan is, you know, to keep knocking on doors, keep the enthusiasm going, informing my friends and family…we cannot take anything for granted; we have to keep the momentum going for sure,” Hellebrand said.

Former State Rep. Joe Geller is employing similar strategies but is also targeting undecided voters.

“We have to reach out to people who are not committed, the people who are undecided, the people who haven't made their mind up, and show them why we have a better way to provide for their future than what is being offered by the other side,” Geller explained.

The importance of sustained effort was emphasized at a Florida delegate breakfast, where former DNC Vice Chair Michael Blake delivered a powerful reminder.

“Do not be silent for the rest of this election…67 should stay on your mind…because it means no days off,” Blake screamed, emphasizing the urgency of the work ahead.

This message resonated throughout the breakfast, with other speakers reinforcing the idea that Florida Democrats cannot afford to stop now.

Hellebrand also emphasized the importance of active participation, stating that Democrats must not sit back and wait for others to carry the load. He stressed that everyone needs to get involved if they want to secure a victory in November.