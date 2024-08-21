WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.
Turnout was low in Tuesday's primaries
Sarasota County was an exception, where about one in three registered voters cast a ballot Tuesday.
The polls were a lonely place during some stretches of the primary election Tuesday.
Fewer than one in four registered voters turned out statewide — about 22%. That's the lowest it's been in 10 years.
Statewide, less than 1 million people voted.
So turnout varied from county to county — depending on which local races were being talked about a lot.
- In Hillsborough, it was 19%, although about one in every four registered Republicans and Democrats voted.
- In Pinellas, there was a 26% turnout. Notably, 35% of all Democrats and 30% of Republicans voted. That shows how motivated many Democrats have become since President Biden dropped his reelection bid.
- In Sarasota, 42% — one out of every four — of all registered Democrats voted, with 35% of Republicans voting, which was probably spurred by spirited races for school board and the Sarasota hospital board.
- In Manatee, one in every four registered voters cast a ballot — one of every three registered Republicans voted.
- Turnout was really low in Pasco, at 16% — and Polk, at 17%, with 23% of Republicans voting.