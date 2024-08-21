Turnout was low in Tuesday's primaries

The polls were a lonely place during some stretches of the primary election Tuesday.

Fewer than one in four registered voters turned out statewide — about 22%. That's the lowest it's been in 10 years.

Statewide, less than 1 million people voted.

So turnout varied from county to county — depending on which local races were being talked about a lot.

In Hillsborough, it was 19%, although about one in every four registered Republicans and Democrats voted.

In Pinellas, there was a 26% turnout. Notably, 35% of all Democrats and 30% of Republicans voted. That shows how motivated many Democrats have become since President Biden dropped his reelection bid.

In Sarasota, 42% — one out of every four — of all registered Democrats voted, with 35% of Republicans voting, which was probably spurred by spirited races for school board and the Sarasota hospital board.

In Manatee, one in every four registered voters cast a ballot — one of every three registered Republicans voted.