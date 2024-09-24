© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poll: Newly naturalized U.S. citizens in Florida back Harris over Trump in White House race

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN NEWS STAFF,
Verónica Zaragovia
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:24 AM EDT
This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo)
AP
/
AP
This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo)

A poll of newly naturalized U.S. citizens in Florida found slightly more than half, 53%, plan to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris, while about 40% said they will support Republican Donald Trump.

The poll by the National Partnership for New American, released Friday, said an estimated 412,000 Floridians have become U.S. citizens since the 2020 presidential election. About one-third, or 138,000, are Cuban; 29,000 are from Haiti.

The poll found almost all newly naturalized citizens surveyed said they plan to vote in November.

These new American voters in Florida, like most voters, list “kitchen table” issues at the top of their list of concerns. They were mostly concerned about the high cost of living, inflation, and the economy, closely followed by immigration and protecting democracy. A vast majority, about 73%, want “immigration reform, with a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.”

Florida is home to more than 14 million registered voters. About 19%, or about 2.7 million, are naturalized U.S. citizens.

“What is clear from the polling is that naturalized Americans are paying close attention to this election and are highly committed to vote,” said Nicole Melaku, the executive director of the National Partnership for New American.

READ MORE: Some Palm Beach ballots misspelled Tim Walz’s name as ‘Tom’

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Politics Latino Vote2024 Presidential ElectionKamala HarrisDonald TrumpImmigration
WLRN NEWS STAFF
Verónica Zaragovia
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now