Corey Simon win caps off a dominant GOP showing in Florida state races
Republicans maintained supermajorities in both legislative chambers. Democrats failed to topple Republicans’ supermajority in the Florida House, an effort that would have required picking up a net of five seats.
In a show of Republican strength in Florida, incumbent Corey Simon on Tuesday handily defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Parks in what was considered the only competitive state Senate race and the GOP maintained supermajorities in both legislative chambers.
Simon’s double-digit victory in North Florida’s sprawling Senate District 3 was similar to former President Donald Trump’s margin statewide in the presidential race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
Simon, a former Florida State University football star who went on to play in the NFL, was elected in District 3 as part of a red wave throughout the state in 2022.
Parks, a prominent Tallahassee attorney who is a former law partner of civil-rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was expected to be a formidable opponent for Simon in a race dominated by blistering ads on the airwaves and in mailers.
But as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the state Division of Elections’ website showed Simon with about 56 percent of the vote. District 3 is anchored by Leon County, a Democratic stronghold, but also includes 12 mostly conservative rural counties.
The Republican-controlled Legislature redrew the boundaries during the 2020 redistricting process, increasing the number of conservative rural voters in the traditionally Democratic district.
During the campaign, Parks attacked Simon over a 2023 law restricting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, although the Republican was one of two senators who voted against the measure. The pair also tangled over property-insurance costs and public education. Simon last year shepherded a massive expansion of school-choice programs intended to make all students eligible for taxpayer-backed vouchers.
But Simon had the backing of incoming Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican who will serve as the chamber’s leader for the next two years.
"Tonight is proof positive that candidates matter,” Albritton said in a statement Tuesday evening. "I could not be more proud of my friend Corey Simon. Corey is a world-class leader, whose tireless work to support every corner of his 13-county district resulted in tonight’s resounding victory. Florida’s future is better with him helping lead us through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
Meanwhile Tuesday, Democrats failed to topple Republicans’ supermajority in the Florida House, an effort that would have required picking up a net of five seats. Among key House races:
- Republican Erika Booth unseated Rep. Tom Keen, D-Orlando, in a rematch of a special election in House District 35 in Orange and Osceola counties. Keen defeated Booth in the January special election.
- Rep. Susan Plasencia, R-Orlando, held off a challenge from Democrat Nate Douglas in House District 37 in Orange and Seminole counties.
- Rep. David Smith, R-Winter Springs, narrowly won a fourth term over Democrat Sarah Henry in Seminole County’s House District 38.
- Democrat Leonard Spencer held a 237-vote lead out of more than 90,000 votes cast in his bid to unseat Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, in House District 45 in Orange and Osceola counties.
- Rep. Paula Stark, R-St. Cloud, successfully defended her seat in House District 47 in Orange and Osceola counties in a challenge from Democrat Maria Revelles.
- Rep. Lindsay Cross, D-St. Petersburg, defeated Republican Ed Montanari in Pinellas County’s House District 60, a priority for Democrats.
- Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Highland Beach, topped Democrat Jay Shooster to hold onto her seat in Palm Beach County’s House District 91.
- Republican Anne Gerwig appeared to have narrowly defeated Rep. Katherine Waldron, D-Wellington, in Palm Beach County’s House District 93.
- Republican Meg Weinberger kept Palm Beach County’s House District 94 in GOP hands as she defeated Democrat Rachelle Litt. The seat was open because Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, faced term limits.
- Rep. Fabian Basabe, R-Miami Beach, won a second term by fending off a challenge from former Democratic Rep. Joe Saunders in Miami-Dade County’s District 106.