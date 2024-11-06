Corey Simon win caps off a dominant GOP showing in Florida state races

In a show of Republican strength in Florida, incumbent Corey Simon on Tuesday handily defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Parks in what was considered the only competitive state Senate race and the GOP maintained supermajorities in both legislative chambers.

Simon’s double-digit victory in North Florida’s sprawling Senate District 3 was similar to former President Donald Trump’s margin statewide in the presidential race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Simon, a former Florida State University football star who went on to play in the NFL, was elected in District 3 as part of a red wave throughout the state in 2022.

Parks, a prominent Tallahassee attorney who is a former law partner of civil-rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was expected to be a formidable opponent for Simon in a race dominated by blistering ads on the airwaves and in mailers.

But as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the state Division of Elections’ website showed Simon with about 56 percent of the vote. District 3 is anchored by Leon County, a Democratic stronghold, but also includes 12 mostly conservative rural counties.

The Republican-controlled Legislature redrew the boundaries during the 2020 redistricting process, increasing the number of conservative rural voters in the traditionally Democratic district.

During the campaign, Parks attacked Simon over a 2023 law restricting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, although the Republican was one of two senators who voted against the measure. The pair also tangled over property-insurance costs and public education. Simon last year shepherded a massive expansion of school-choice programs intended to make all students eligible for taxpayer-backed vouchers.

But Simon had the backing of incoming Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican who will serve as the chamber’s leader for the next two years.

"Tonight is proof positive that candidates matter,” Albritton said in a statement Tuesday evening. "I could not be more proud of my friend Corey Simon. Corey is a world-class leader, whose tireless work to support every corner of his 13-county district resulted in tonight’s resounding victory. Florida’s future is better with him helping lead us through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Meanwhile Tuesday, Democrats failed to topple Republicans’ supermajority in the Florida House, an effort that would have required picking up a net of five seats. Among key House races: