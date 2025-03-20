Protesters in Sarasota call ongoing immigration enforcement policies ‘a slap in the face of America’

An estimated 200 people gathered on Thursday outside the New College of Florida in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

They came to make their voices heard as border czar Tom Homan appeared with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to discuss immigration policy.

The conversation was part of the college's Socratic Stage Dialogue Series, which aims to advance civil discourse through events that allow open discussion and debate on public policy issues, according to the website. They discussed the administration's push to arrest and deport those without legal documentation and the need to protect the country's borders.

Protester Kaity Danehy-Samitz, of Bradenton, expressed anger about the immigration enforcement and local law enforcement agencies involved in assisting federal officials.

Danehy-Samitz hoped “to play a part in this show of force that our community does not welcome or accept what's going on in our greater political spectrum.”

During the conversation, DeSantis described how involving local law enforcement is a way to capitalize on the president's executive orders.

"ICE does not have enough personnel," DeSantis said. "Border patrol does not have enough personnel and resources to do what needs to be done. So if we just say it’s their responsibility, we’re just not going to get the job done. Like you have to supplement with state and local.”

However, Danehy-Samitz expressed disgust with how the federal and state approach to immigration.

“More than anything I'm just sick of watching elected officials that are supposed to be here to represent an entire community capitalize on putting the targets on back of marginalized communities,” she said. “The America that I believed in when I grew up was an America that would defend those communities and the America that I'm seeing and raising my children in is an America in which we have to fight with the people that are supposed to protect us to ensure basic human rights.”

Sarah Parker, executive director of Voices of Florida, a nonprofit dedicated to defending human and reproductive rights, said the protest turnout was impressive. Parker mentioned how several groups like the Party of Social Liberation, Indivisible, and more came together to say that immigrants are welcome at New College of Florida.

Parker, who calls the country “a beautiful melting pot,” said the ongoing immigration enforcement is a “slap in the face of America.”

“I think that people don't actually consider how hard it is to actually get into this country, quote, legally. I think they don't consider how deporting people without due process is against our constitution,” Parker said. "I think they don't consider how immigrants and people have notoriously helped our economy.”

Homan, on the other hand, expressed how a secure border saves lives.

"We're saving lives by the thousands simply because we have a secure border," he said.

Homan also said he likes seeing protests as it means he's getting the job done.

Parker called Homan and DeSantis "cowards" because they didn't drive past the protesters outside the pavilion. She also said the governor was using New College as "a political playground" to further his political aspirations.

"I hope that we're all protecting our neighbors and making sure they're all OK," Parker said.

Those against the immigration policies were not the only ones standing outside where the event was being held. Some supporters came to either listen to the event, let people know their perspective, or gain insight from others.

For example, Michelle Pozzie, with the conservative-leaning Hollow Alliance in Sarasota, came to the campus to hear what the protesters had to say.

"Instead of alienating people who don't agree with what I agree with, I want to come out and hear why they feel the way they feel," Pozzie said.

Pozzie expressed how she's of Mexican descent and understands why people want to come to America to have a better life.

"We're obviously a nation founded on immigrants, but we can't continue to operate as sort of a borderless nation or a nation without laws," Pozzie said.

Overall, she mentioned that she does want to see changes made to the immigration system but believes that the administration is working within the confines of the Constitution.

"Maybe we can work together on maybe how to fix the immigration system," Pozzie said. "Getting beyond the anger of the issue, which I do understand, is where we need to get."

