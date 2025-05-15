© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

More families can't afford to live in the Tampa Bay area, a report shows

WUSF | By Lily Belcher
Published May 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
people talking with a volunteer from United Way Suncoast
Ernest Hooper
/
United Way Suncoast
United Way Suncoast hosted a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Taxathon event to help families struggling to make ends meet.

Findings from United Way Suncoast and United for ALICE shows families can't keep up with increasing costs.

It’s becoming more expensive to live in the greater Tampa Bay region, a new report from United Way Suncoast shows.

The annual ALICE – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed – update focuses on families who live above the federal poverty level but make less than the basic cost of living.

It looked at families living in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties in 2023 and found a family of four needs to make $96,516 just to get by.

Doug Griesenauer, the vice president of community impact for United Way Suncoast, said he hopes the data will be used to inform policymakers, community leaders and employers.

ALSO READ: Florida lawmakers want to lower minimum wage for some workers

“This data reveals what too many of our families already know — that working hard is no longer enough to achieve stability,” Griesenauer said, quoting United Way Suncoast’s CEO.

The report found 47% of Florida households are living below the ALICE threshold.

A close up map of the Tampa Bay area shaded with light blue notating between 25-50% of households are living below the ALICE threshold.
ALICE Report
/
Screenshot
Roughly 47% of Floridians are living below the ALICE threshold based on data from 2023.

In 2023, if a family of four made less than $30,000, they were below the national poverty threshold.

But Griesenauer said the federal poverty level is an outdated measure that fails to consider geography or rising costs of goods and services. ALICE data takes these factors into account.

For example, a family of four in Florida needs to make $86,688 to cover minimum living and working costs, or about $10,000 less than a family living in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The number of households in poverty in Florida, based on the federal poverty level, increased 8% between 2010 and 2023. Families who fall within the ALICE threshold increased 31%.

Though the data in the report is nearly two years old, it can help identify trends, Griesenauer said.

"It tells us that we need intervention,” he said. “We need to come together to do work so that our communities can be better off."

In previous years, the data has been used by companies to help the community, he said. For example, Florida Power & Light used the data to adjust policies and the support it offers some families.

“There are businesses that can look at this data and say, ‘Wow, this is how much it actually costs for a family that is working for me to get by. How can I make adjustments to make sure that they can be most successful,’ ” Griesenauer said.

The report compared income to the survival and stability budgets for a family. Griesenauer said the survival budget is a more conservative measure, whereas the stability budget is a more realistic look at what families need.

The report also analyzed needs for a family of four, including two children in child care, and compared them to the median household income for five counties:

Hillsborough County

  • Survival budget: $96,744  
  • Stability budget: $145,236 
  • Median income: $76,687
  • ALICE households: 32% 

Pinellas County

  • Survival budget: $108,480 
  • Stability budget: $145,824
  • Median income: $70,768
  • ALICE households: 36% 

Sarasota County

  • Survival budget: $104,424
  • Stability budget: $144,072
  • Median income: $77,705
  • ALICE households: 34% 

Manatee County

  • Survival budget: $95,004
  • Stability budget: $143,820
  • Median income: $79,524
  • ALICE households: 31%

DeSoto County

  • Survival budget: $77,928
  • Stability budget: $118,272
  • Median income: $50,868
  • ALICE households: 40%

Read the full report here.
Tags
Politics Cost Of LivingUnited Way SuncoastALICE index
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for spring of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher
Related Stories
  1. Florida lawmakers try to balance condo safety with cost
  2. Florida budget talks are derailed as lawmakers differ over property and sales taxes
  3. Floridians debate lowering sales taxes vs. property taxes amid economic concerns
  4. Only 39% approve of Trump's handling of economy, according to poll of first 100 days
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now