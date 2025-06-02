© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
From left, a woman with long brown hair and glasses; a woman with long brown hair and a blue blouse; and a man with short brown hair and glasses wearing a brown sport coat. All smiling into the camera
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

DeSantis signs bills targeting 'squatters' in commercial properties, hotels

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published June 2, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis standing behind a podium that reads "NO TOLERANCE FOR SQUATTERS"
Gov. Ron DeSantis' office
/
Screenshot of X video
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at a Sarasota press conference on June 2, 2025, when he signed two bills targeting "squatters" at commercial properties and hotels.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says removing incentives for unwanted, unauthorized occupants, or "squatters," will protect Florida property owners.

Floridians will have more tools to remove unwanted, nonpaying occupants from their properties.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation aimed at speeding up the process of removing “squatters” from residential locations. On Monday, he signed a pair of bills expanding that focus to commercial properties and hotels.

“Under current law, the remedies to remove unauthorized occupants of a commercial property can unfortunately be lengthy and time-consuming, which then incentivizes people to take advantage of the situation,” he said at a press conference in Sarasota.

The commercial property measure, SB 322, allows property owners to request that police remove unauthorized occupants — but under certain conditions, including that people must have already been told to leave.

The legislation permits those evicted to file lawsuits for “wrongful removal.”

The other measure, SB 606, facilitates the quick kicking out of those overstaying and not paying at hotels and other lodging establishments. It clarifies in law the difference between tenants and guests who can be removed — by law enforcement — for violations.

“Our hotels must be able to focus on providing world-renowned experiences for our guests and not on lengthy, bureaucratic roadblocks to evict bad actor squatters,” said Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, in a statement.

“This legislation protects our hoteliers from costly legal delays and ensures that rooms are available for paying customers,” Dover added.

Both “squatter” measures take effect on July 1.

One provision takes effect next year, though: A requirement that restaurants provide clear notice to customers of automatic tips or service fees.

A couple of state housing access advocacy organizations did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Florida Supportive Housing Coalition said it didn't have a comment on the signed bills at this time.

If you have any questions about the state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
