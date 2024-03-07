For the 20th year, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg brings a weekend of racing, music and more

This weekend marks the 20th year of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the 14th straight time the downtown waterfront street course will open the IndyCar season.

And as drivers speed between the lines, it’s easy to see why primary focus of eyes — and ears — will be the big, open-wheel machines. But the 100,000 to 150,000 fans expected to attend will quickly learn it’s more than motorsports.

For instance, before engines start for Sunday’s 180-mile IndyCar opener, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi will take a ride in the “Fastest Seat in Sports” with four-time Indianapolis 500 and three-time St. Pete winner Helio Castroneves.

The night before, another rock legend, Bret Michaels, performs outside Mahaffey Theater. Attendees with Saturday or weekend admission can access the concert at no additional cost.

On Friday night, the Mahaffey Theatre’s Duke Energy Center for the Arts hosts “A Grand Prix Evening — Celebrating 20 Years of Champions.” The gala will include past St. Pete winners, including Susie Weldon, widow of Dan Weldon, the local driver who died in a crash during the 2011 season finale in Las Vegas. Tickets are $250.

The racing

Drivers will navigate a 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary circuit on streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Dalí Museum and the runways at Albert Whitted Airport. The straightaway overlooks Tampa Bay and the St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

Sunday’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg begins at 12:30 p.m. and is scheduled for 180 miles. NBC and Peacock will broadcast live. A radio telecast can be streamed here.

The defending champion is Marcus Ericsson. Also in the field is six-time series champion Scott Dixon and five other St. Pete winners: Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Graham Rahal and Colton Herta.

While IndyCar is the headliner, undercard racing with some of the sport’s rising stars can be just as exciting.

The weekend schedule will also feature Indy NXT and USF Pro 2000, both feeder series to IndyCar. In addition, there’s the debut of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, which showcases Le Mans Prototype and Grand Touring 4 vehicles in two 45-minute sprint races.

All the series begin practicing on the track Friday morning. Here’s the weekend schedule.

If you are going

Tickets for all three days are still available on the Grand Prix website starting as low as $25.

Parking will be available at Tropicana Field in Lots 1 & 2 for $15 per day. Also, there will be a free shuttle service from Tropicana Field, with pickup on 10th Street South and dropoff at Second Street South and Fifth Avenue South.

City of St. Petersburg

Safety first

Police Chief Anthony Holloway assures that proper security measures are in place to ensure the safety of the race teams and fans. Several agencies will assist with security.

"We will have a full staff of officers in uniform and undercover working the entire event," Holloway says.

Police also remind the crowd that “If you see something, say something.”

Police can be reached at (727) 893-7780, or text "SPPD" and tips to 847-411 (TIP-411).

The grand marshal(s)

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch along with his predecessors Rick Kriseman, Bill Foster and Rick Baker be grand marshals for Sunday’s IndyCar race and give the command for drivers to start their engines.

The mayor noted how the event “has served as an economic driver for regional tourism and hospitality, putting St. Pete on the map for race enthusiasts across the globe.