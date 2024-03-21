© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
USF will be home at the Yuengling Center for an NIT second-round game

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published March 21, 2024 at 8:57 AM EDT
USF Yuengling Center
Jonah Hinebaugh
/
WUSF Public Media
The USF men's basketball team gets one more chance to entertain fans at the Yuengling Center for the second round of the NIT on Sunday against VCU.

After going on the road in the first round, the Bulls will play VCU at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Tampa. The Rams advanced with an upset victory over Villanova.

The University of South Florida men’s basketball team will host the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls will play Virginia Commonwealth University at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. ESPNU is slated to telecast the game.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 2 p.m. Thursday.

VCU (23-13) advanced with a 70-61 upset win at Villanova University, the bracket's No. 1 seed, on Wednesday.

The Bulls (25-7) beat former rival University of Central Florida 83-77 in the first round on Tuesday.

This will be the final chance for the Bulls to play at home this season. The first three rounds are hosted by the higher seeds, and No. 2 Utah and No. 3 Iowa will meet in the bracket's other matchup Sunday night.

The 32-team NIT is considered a consolation for men's basketball teams that missed out on the NCAA Tournament's field of 68. The NIT national semifinals and final will be played in Indianapolis this year.

The Rams were invited to the NIT after losing to Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game.
Rick Mayer
