Bucs fans can party on the field during the first round of the team's 50th NFL draft

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:13 PM EDT
Tampa Bay cheerleaders and fans celebrate at Raymond James Stadium during the team's annual NFL draft party on Thursday, April 30, 2015, in Tampa. The Bucs had just selected Jameis Winston with the first overall selection of the draft. Ten years later, the Bucs are again hosting their draft party on April 30, 2025. It is the team's 50th season.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Tampa Bay cheerleaders and fans celebrate at Raymond James Stadium during the team's annual NFL draft party on Thursday, April 30, 2015, in Tampa. The Bucs had just selected Jameis Winston with the first overall selection of the draft. Ten years later, the Bucs are again hosting their draft party on April 30, 2025. It is the team's 50th season.

Tampa Bay has the 19th overall selection on Thursday night. That should allow plenty of time for family fun during the Bucs' annual draft party at Raymond James Stadium.

It’s been 50 years since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected future Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon with the first overall pick in their first NFL draft.

As the Bucs begin celebrating their golden anniversary, don’t expect as much national fanfare when they choose 19th in Thursday night’s opening round.

However, that should allow plenty of time for family fun when the team hosts its annual draft party at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa beginning at 8.

Assuming the Bucs don’t trade their pick, they should make their first-round selection sometime after 10 p.m. Teams are allowed 10 minutes to make their selections.

In addition to watching the first round on the stadium’s video screens, fans will have field access, can take locker room tours and see Bucs players past and present.

Other activities include an on-field “combine” experience, a photo-op with the Lombardi Trophy, a predraft stage show, beer sampling, keg bowling and the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone.

Exclusive, 50th season merchandise will be available for purchase, as will food and drinks at concession stands and on the field.

Admission is $15. Kreme members (season-pass holders) and Jr. Bucs members get in for $5. The ticket price includes parking. Mobile tickets only. Click here to purchase.

Lots open at 6 p.m., and gates open at 7.

This year's NFL draft is in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tennessee Titans currently own the first overall selection.

