© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Columbia Restaurant’s Roast Cuban Pork

WUSF
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:56 PM EDT

This recipe is a key component to the famous Columbia Restaurant Cuban Sandwich, but it is also delicious for many other recipes.

Ingredients

  • 1 fresh pork shoulder (about 5 lbs.)
  • 1 cup Sour Orange Juice (if not available, ½ cup lime juice and ½ cup orange juice)
  • 8 large garlic cloves
  • 2 tsp dried oregano leaves
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 4 bay leaves

Pork Preparation

  • With a sharp knife, puncture pork in several places.
  • Place in a shallow roasting pan.
  • In a food processor, puree ¼ cup of sour orange juice, garlic cloves, oregano, black pepper and salt. Puree enough to form a paste.
  • Rub paste all over pork, pushing mixture into punctured holes.
  • Add bay leaves to the rest of the sour orange juice and pour over pork.
  • Refrigerate and marinate for 3 to 6 hours.
  • Roast at 350 degrees skin side up and uncovered until an internal temperature of 160 degrees (allow 20 minutes per pound and baste occasionally).
  • Cool before slicing.
Tags
RecipesEntrees, Side Dishes, Sauces & Spreads
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now