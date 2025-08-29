Columbia Restaurant’s Roast Cuban Pork
This recipe is a key component to the famous Columbia Restaurant Cuban Sandwich, but it is also delicious for many other recipes.
Ingredients
- 1 fresh pork shoulder (about 5 lbs.)
- 1 cup Sour Orange Juice (if not available, ½ cup lime juice and ½ cup orange juice)
- 8 large garlic cloves
- 2 tsp dried oregano leaves
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 bay leaves
Pork Preparation
- With a sharp knife, puncture pork in several places.
- Place in a shallow roasting pan.
- In a food processor, puree ¼ cup of sour orange juice, garlic cloves, oregano, black pepper and salt. Puree enough to form a paste.
- Rub paste all over pork, pushing mixture into punctured holes.
- Add bay leaves to the rest of the sour orange juice and pour over pork.
- Refrigerate and marinate for 3 to 6 hours.
- Roast at 350 degrees skin side up and uncovered until an internal temperature of 160 degrees (allow 20 minutes per pound and baste occasionally).
- Cool before slicing.