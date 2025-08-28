© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Columbia Restaurant’s Famous Original Cuban Sandwich

WUSF
Published August 28, 2025 at 1:17 PM EDT

This recipe relies on two additional recipes that were shared by the Columbia Restaurant Group, are available on www.thezestpodcast.com, and can will add additional cooking time:
Columbia Restaurant’s Glazed Ham and
Columbia Restaurant’s Roasted Cuban Pork

Important notes:  No mayo. No lettuce or tomato. No turkey. Good bread is essential, and La Segunda Central Bakery in Ybor City has supplied the Columbia for much of its history.

Ingredients

  • 9″ piece of Cuban bread
  • 4 ounces smoked ham, thinly sliced
  • 1 ½ ounces pork loin, thinly sliced
  • 1 ounce Genoa salami (peppercorn studded preferred), thinly sliced
  • 1 ounce Swiss cheese, thinly sliced
  • 2 pickle chips
  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
  • Soft butter

Preparation

  • Cut Cuban bread in half lengthwise.
  • Layer sliced meats and cheese in the following order: ham, pork, salami and then cheese.
  • Place pickle chips evenly on top.
  • Spread mustard on top half of bread.
  • Lightly butter both top and bottom of sandwich.
  • Heat sandwich in press until crisp.

  • Cut diagonally from corner to corner. 

    Image credit to the Columbia Restaurant Group and Jeff Houck.
