This recipe relies on two additional recipes that were shared by the Columbia Restaurant Group, are available on www.thezestpodcast.com, and can will add additional cooking time:

Columbia Restaurant’s Glazed Ham and

Columbia Restaurant’s Roasted Cuban Pork

Important notes: No mayo. No lettuce or tomato. No turkey. Good bread is essential, and La Segunda Central Bakery in Ybor City has supplied the Columbia for much of its history.

Ingredients



9″ piece of Cuban bread

4 ounces smoked ham, thinly sliced

1 ½ ounces pork loin, thinly sliced

1 ounce Genoa salami (peppercorn studded preferred), thinly sliced

1 ounce Swiss cheese, thinly sliced

2 pickle chips

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

Soft butter

Preparation

