Columbia Restaurant’s Famous Original Cuban Sandwich
This recipe relies on two additional recipes that were shared by the Columbia Restaurant Group, are available on www.thezestpodcast.com, and can will add additional cooking time:
Columbia Restaurant’s Glazed Ham and
Columbia Restaurant’s Roasted Cuban Pork
Important notes: No mayo. No lettuce or tomato. No turkey. Good bread is essential, and La Segunda Central Bakery in Ybor City has supplied the Columbia for much of its history.
Ingredients
- 9″ piece of Cuban bread
- 4 ounces smoked ham, thinly sliced
- 1 ½ ounces pork loin, thinly sliced
- 1 ounce Genoa salami (peppercorn studded preferred), thinly sliced
- 1 ounce Swiss cheese, thinly sliced
- 2 pickle chips
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- Soft butter
Preparation
- Cut Cuban bread in half lengthwise.
- Layer sliced meats and cheese in the following order: ham, pork, salami and then cheese.
- Place pickle chips evenly on top.
- Spread mustard on top half of bread.
- Lightly butter both top and bottom of sandwich.
- Heat sandwich in press until crisp.
Cut diagonally from corner to corner.
Image credit to the Columbia Restaurant Group and Jeff Houck.