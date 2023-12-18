© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hotel implosion in Tampa's Westshore district is rescheduled for early Wednesday

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published December 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST
The former hotel building, built in 1973, is coming down to make room for a staging area for the Westshore Interchange project, which begins next year.
Google
The former hotel building, built in 1973, is coming down to make room for a staging area for the Westshore Interchange project, which begins next year.

The implosion, which was pushed back due to bad weather, will cause temporary road closures in the area.

The implosion of a former hotel that had been scheduled for the weekend is now set to take place early Wednesday.

Tampa plans on demolishing the DoubleTree Hotel in its Westshore district, just off I-275, on Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m., according to the city. The implosion was scheduled for Sunday but was pushed back due to bad weather.

The demolition of the 50-year-old building is part of a project to fully reconstruct Tampa’s Westshore Interchange.

Construction is expected to start in 2024.

Tampa Police will set up an exclusion zone around the nine-acre site on Wednesday.

There will be road closures from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. on West Cypress Street from North Westshore Boulevard to North Lois Avenue; and on North Trask Street from West Boy Scout Boulevard to West Cypress Street.

I-275 on the south side of the property will also be detoured just prior to detonation.

The roads will reopen once the dust settles and cleanup crews have completed dust removal.
Tags
Transportation TampaWestshore Interchange Interstate 275
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now