A study ranks Tampa as the 10th worst city for drivers in the U.S.

A study by Forbes Advisor found that Tampa is the 10th worst city in the U.S. for drivers.

The study used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s, which compared the 50 most populated cities using data from 2017 to 2021.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, came in at No. 1 on the list.

The five different metrics used to determine the rankings included:



Number of fatal car accidents per 100,000 city residents: 24% of score.

Number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels of 0.08+) per 100,000 city residents: 19% of the score.

Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

Number of fatal car accidents involving speeding per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

Number of people killed in fatal crashes per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

The Forbes Advisor study showed that Tampa reported the eighth highest total number of fatal car accidents, ninth most people killed in accidents, and 14th most fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver.

The top 10 cities with the worst drivers include:



Albuquerque, New Mexico Memphis, Tennessee Detroit, Michigan Tuscon, Arizona Kansas City, Missouri Dallas, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Pheonix, Arizona Fort Worth, Texas Tampa

In addition, there’s been a record number of crashes involving vehicles and bicyclists in the greater Tampa Bay region. That's according to data from the Florida Crash Dashboard.

Statistics show there were 2,400 bicycle crashes in the Tampa area with over 60 fatalities and almost 2,000 injuries in 2023. Previously, that figure never surpassed 1,800 crashes.

Jim DeLa / Community News Collaborative The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests Tampa cyclists plan a route out before biking on the road.

In just the first six weeks of 2024, there have already been 153 bicycle accidents reported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests bicyclists should wear equipment that makes them more visible to drivers, like a helmet and reflective gear.

They also say to plan a route out beforehand and to drive with the flow of traffic.

As for drivers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encourages people to cut out distractions like talking and texting on the phone.