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The 63-year-old pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The aircraft, spraying pesticide amid a county mosquito-borne illness advisory, went down in a wooded area near homes in Myakka City.
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Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old native of India, waived his first appearance hearing and entered a not guilty plea. He is being held in the St. Lucie County Jail.
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Members of California’s Sikh trucking community say a deadly crash in Florida involving one of its own has led to a spike in anti-Sikh rhetoric.
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The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck driver, Harjinger Sing, entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 2018 and obtained a commercial driver's license in California.
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Forbes Advisor looked at the 50 most populated cities. In addition, cyclist and car collision numbers are breaking records.
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A Longboat Key police officer has been fired following a crash that killed well-known philanthropists Charles and Margery Baranick.The Sarasota Police…
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Sarasota Police have completed the fatal crash investigation which killed well-known philanthropists Charles and Margery Barancik.The couple died in…
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Balloons, flowers and stuffed animals now line a stretch of Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard where a mother and her toddler daughter were struck and killed by…
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Starting Friday, May 25, the city of Tampa is reducing the speed limit on Bayshore Boulevard from 40 mph to 35 mph.The move comes after a crash yesterday…