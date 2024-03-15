One vote killed a House-approved measure to revamp the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

A bill that would have radically changed the makeup and operation of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority was approved by the House this session.

It died, however, when it got to the Senate because of the vote of one state senator.

The measure before the Florida Legislature would have downsized the transit authority's board from 15 to 11, eliminating appointed citizen board members.

But when a House bill is locally focused, the rules say one member of the senate can block it from being heard.

Since this bill only affected Pinellas County, that's what Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, did.

"The bill would have restructured the board, resulting in mal-apportionment in terms of representation, for those in my community — particularly St. Petersburg, who rely on PSTA services the most," Rouson said.

Rouson said he thinks there is room for improvements at PSTA, but this year's House legislation sent the wrong message.

"It didn't really improve efficiency, which is what I was looking for," Rouson said. "And that's not to say, I won't revisit the subject next year. I'm sure it's gonna come back. But meanwhile, we need to continue supporting PSTA, particularly for those who use it and need it."

Rouson said it's essential to have a properly run and functioning transit system.

The PSTA provided a statement via email.

“PSTA will continue to have conversations with elected officials at every level on how to keep bringing the best possible public transit service to residents and visitors of Pinellas County.”