PSTA is receiving federal funds to buy hybrid and electric buses

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Man at an electric charging station next to a Pinellas County Transit Authority electric bus
Duke Energy
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is receiving $27.8 million in federal funds to purchase new buses.

The money will buy 12 electric buses, four hybrid buses, 12 charging stations, 12 depot chargers and equipment. PSTA can also use the funds to train its workforce to operate and maintain the new buses.

Polly Trottenberg, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, believes the funds will allow for new routes in Pinellas County.

"It's going to be replacing a bunch of older diesel buses that the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has in its inventory," Trottenberg said.

It’s part of the latest round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Federal officials said in a press release that 117 public transportation projects in the U.S. are sharing close to $1.5 billion. PSTA is one of seven Florida organizations included in this round.

The aim is, in part, to cut down on emissions, according to Trottenberg and the release.

“Obviously, we're looking to tackle climate change and looking for ways that we can replace those older fleets with newer, cleaner fleets, which will also, again, be much better operational, break down less often, be a quieter, cleaner ride as well,” Trottenberg said.
Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
