Valet parking returns to downtown Lakeland

A new valet parking service kicked off this week for people who want to come to downtown Lakeland in the evening but worry they might have to hunt for parking.

Marcos Fernandez, owner of Nineteen61 on Main Street, has teamed with 863 Parking & Guest Services to provide valet parking Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m.

Marcos Fernandez

For people eating and drinking at Nineteen61 or its rooftop lounge, Bar Vasco, the service is free. People patronizing other businesses pay $7.

“The city gave us a green light; we started yesterday. We launched it, and we parked 22 cars, and everybody seemed super happy,” Fernandez said on Friday. “We can test it out and see how it works.”

Why it matters: While there is plenty of parking downtown in the evenings, the available spaces can be a few blocks from the destination; business owners report that some patrons go elsewhere rather than walk, particularly if the weather is hot or rainy.

Other businesses: Fernandez said other downtown restaurant owners are talking with him about joining forces so their patrons can pull up, get out, hand over their keys and then enjoy a meal or cocktails, with their parking validated by the participating restaurant and bars.

Currently, those wishing to use valet services can bring their vehicle to the designated spots on Kentucky Avenue at Main Street and give their keys to one of the 863 attendants, who are licensed and insured. The valets will then park the cars in the Main Street garage a block away. If that fills, Fernandez has an agreement with a parking lot owner.

New restaurants: “I think Lakeland, downtown Lakeland, is moving in the right direction,” Fernandez added. “We have a lot of new restaurants coming to town. I think it’s going to get saturated and valet is going to be a perfect answer for that.”

The new restaurants include Hakucho, a Japanese eatery next to Linkster’s, and Prima, a high-end steakhouse in the former Wells Fargo Bank building on Tennessee Avenue. Opening dates for both have not been announced.

Customer perspective: Pam Murphy drove over from Tampa Friday night for a celebratory dinner with friends and decided to take advantage of the service, circling the block to return to the valet stand.

“This place is packed. If you look all around the streets here, it’s bumper-to-bumper cars. If you want to use the parking garage, it’s way down and I don’t want to be walking – I’m 67 years old – I don’t want to be walking a mile down the road in the dark by myself. So I would rather trust the valet service to take care of my two-year-old truck.”

Zach Gilmore, a representative of 863 Parking & Guest Services, said anyone can use their service.

“I had two people last night circle around the block twice and say, ‘We’re just going to valet,’” Gilmore said. “So, if they go to Harry’s or Palace Pizza … people (don’t) have to plan for parking.”

Earlier valet: The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority launched a pilot valet project in December 2016; drivers were charged $6 and several restaurants offered validation.

The project was launched to determine whether downtown valet parking was feasible, according to LDDA Executive Director Julie Townsend. The findings: “There is a market for valet. People are willing to pay for it. Now we let the private sector take the reins.”

She added, “At the time there was not a valet company willing to start a service without LDDA financial support. Now we have one.”

Game changer: Fernandez said he is not sure how much this test drive is costing him, but it’s worth it to help his loyal patrons and other business owners downtown.

“I think that that’s going to be a game changer for downtown,” he said. “I think a lot of the restaurants are going to get busier when people know that they can come downtown and not have to worry about parking; they can just valet. And for the restaurants that jump on board, the complimentary is going to drive their business even better.”