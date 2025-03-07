-
The Space Ghost star was 67.
The Lakeland congressman said tens of thousands of Veterans Affairs jobs "can be eliminated without, theoretically, impacting quality of care."
People are considered ‘cost-burdened’ if housing is more than 30% of their income. Many Lakelanders pay much more than that.
Many essential workers in Lakeland cannot find housing that would be 30% or less of their income.
Emergency housing for 426 Lakeland families displaced by Hurricane Milton will end on April 9.
Insurance companies are refusing to pay out for storm-damaged homes and even canceling policies.
More than 80 years after his demise in a Japanese POW camp, U.S. Army Air Force Pfc. Robert Colter Jr. is in his native Lakeland, where he will be buried Feb. 22.
Exercise caution when visiting Lake Morton and when interacting with backyard chickens and other pets.
The city manager gave detailed answers to resident questions at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
Dozens of families are uncertain where they will sleep tonight after fire marshal shutters Imperial Swan Hotel & Suites in Lakeland.
Family members say Major Smith was on the autism spectrum. He found a gun in a car outside a Lakeland home.
Police will continue making arrests under a city ordinance prohibiting camping or sleeping on public property.