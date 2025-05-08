The Clearwater Ferry resumes service following deadly crash

The Clearwater Ferry has resumed service after last month's boat crash in which one person was killed and several others injured.

In a statement, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority — which operates the ferry — said service between downtown Clearwater and Clearwater Beach would start again on Thursday.

"The ferry’s operators have proactively reviewed their procedures and vessels, the U.S. Coast Guard has performed safety inspections of the vessels, and the service is ready to resume operation," the statement read.

ALSO READ: Conflicting statements continue in deadly ferry crash

On April 29, a 37-foot, center console boat operated by Jeffry Knight, 62, crashed into the back of the ferry, killing 41-year-old ferry passenger Jose "Pepe" Castro.

Knight was the owner of Jannus Live, who has since severed ties with the music venue.

Through his lawyers, Knight said the ferry did not have its lights on at the time, and the crew and passengers were distracted by dolphins.

No charges have yet been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

The vessel Monica's Crossing, which was not involved in the crash, will be used for the service.

According to PSTA, the hours will remain the same: Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on the service is available through the Clearwater Ferry website.