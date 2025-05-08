© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

The Clearwater Ferry resumes service following deadly crash

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 8, 2025 at 12:19 PM EDT
A white boat in the water says Clearwater Ferry
Clearwater Ferry
/
Courtesy
The 40-foot Maddie’s Crossing was the oldest vessel in the Clearwater Ferry’s fleet.

The ferry service will operate Thursday through Sunday after a boat crashed into it, killing one person and injuring several others.

The Clearwater Ferry has resumed service after last month's boat crash in which one person was killed and several others injured.

In a statement, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority — which operates the ferry — said service between downtown Clearwater and Clearwater Beach would start again on Thursday.

"The ferry’s operators have proactively reviewed their procedures and vessels, the U.S. Coast Guard has performed safety inspections of the vessels, and the service is ready to resume operation," the statement read.

ALSO READ: Conflicting statements continue in deadly ferry crash

On April 29, a 37-foot, center console boat operated by Jeffry Knight, 62, crashed into the back of the ferry, killing 41-year-old ferry passenger Jose "Pepe" Castro.

Knight was the owner of Jannus Live, who has since severed ties with the music venue.

Through his lawyers, Knight said the ferry did not have its lights on at the time, and the crew and passengers were distracted by dolphins.

No charges have yet been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

The vessel Monica's Crossing, which was not involved in the crash, will be used for the service.

According to PSTA, the hours will remain the same: Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on the service is available through the Clearwater Ferry website.
Tags
Transportation Clearwater FerryBoatingPSTA
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
  1. More questions than answers in deadly ferry collision
  2. Boat operator in Clearwater Ferry crash passed sobriety test and is cooperating with police
  3. An expanded ferry service will make it easier to get to Clearwater Beach
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now