USF's athletic director is optimistic about the recent NCAA settlement

Student-athletes could start getting paid directly from their universities.

This comes after a historic deal was reached, as the NCAA and its Power Five conferences — comprising the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 — agreed to pay almost $2.8 billion in antitrust settlements.

It sets up a revenue-sharing model that would essentially work as a salary cap. Each Division I school would be allowed to set aside up to $21 million a year to share with its athletes. That cap could rise as revenue rises.

For programs that are not as established as those in the Power Five, like the University of South Florida, it could make it harder to compete and pay recruits.

USF Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said if the program wants to pay athletes, it may need to take those funds away from other areas.

“It's just another thing that you have to evaluate,” Kelly said. “Do we put more into the travel budget or you put more into the student-athlete compensation bucket? And there's still so much to be determined about that.”

But Kelly said his program is in a good spot to take advantage of this change, especially with efforts like its planned on-campus football stadium and increased support from the university.

“It's going to complete what I think is one of the finest athletic districts in the country,” he said. “As Wayne Gretzky used to say, ‘Don't go where the puck is, you go where the puck is going to be.’ And where the puck is going to be in three to five years is a place USF is going to be extremely well positioned.”

The settlement still needs to be approved by a federal judge before any changes are made.

Over 14,000 former and current college athletes will be paid for potential endorsement and sponsorship deals they could not receive, dating back to 2016. The money will be paid out over 10 years.

The NCAA is now looking to the U.S. Congress to pass legislation that would give the league and its schools immunity from future antitrust lawsuits.

