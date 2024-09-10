A new state law restricts what topics USF can teach in general education courses

A University of South Florida Board of Trustees committee recently approved changing what topics and ideas are allowed to be taught in general education courses.

In compliance with a state statute tied to a law passed in 2023, gen ed courses cannot include curriculum “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

This will include all gen ed humanities and social science courses, which tend to cover the restricted material.

Adjunct Professor Urian Rios teaches an American History course at USF. He said the changes restrict students from forming their own opinions.

“I think the law, it’s purely political, it has no bearing in reality and it asks us to teach a version of U.S. history that does not exist,” said Rios. “It’s a mythological country.”

He also pointed out another clause in the statute that says all gen ed classes must teach high-level critical thinking skills alongside civic literacy.

“If you take away these issues that have been the subject of extensive debate throughout our history, how can you create a generational student who will develop critical thinking?”

Under this ruling, gen-ed courses also cannot include what are considered “identity politics." However, there are no specifics on what that means.

“The vagueness can go both ways,” said Rios.

“It can benefit us because we can argue, well, it was not clear that we could not say this. On the other hand, it goes the other way where they can use basically anything we say to create [a] narrative.”

The committee's vote was made on behalf of the entire Board of Trustees. The new restrictions will go into effect in fall 2025.