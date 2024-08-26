USF releases new guidelines around demonstrations and hate speech

As the University of South Florida welcomed students back on campus Monday for the fall semester, USF President Rhea Law reiterated new policies regarding gatherings on campus and discrimination.

They stem in large part from two separate protests that took place in April, when 13 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on the Tampa campus, prompting law enforcement to use tear gas to disperse the crowd during one incident.

Earlier this summer, USF was among several universities across the country to announce stricter rules around demonstrations.

USF now requires prior approval for tents, canopies, signs and amplifiers to be used on campus during student demonstrations, and that they cannot take place after 5 p.m.

In a letter to USF students, faculty and staff on Monday, Law said "the safety and well-being of the university community is our highest priority."

"USF values the right to free speech, expression and the open exchange of ideas, which we recognize are central to the mission of a university, even if we strongly disagree or find some of what is said to be offensive," Law wrote. "However, we will not allow violent, disruptive or aggressive acts that do not comply with university policy or the law."

Law also released new guidelines Monday on where and how students can gather in public spaces around the campuses.

It spells out where the gatherings can take place, how students can reserve campus space for demonstrations, and what types of activities are allowed.

Non-compliance with this policy could result in the issuance of no-trespass orders, and "appropriate law enforcement action."

Law's statement came in conjunction with another new set of guidelines around discrimination, hate speech, and harassment.

Law said the university "will not tolerate discrimination, antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism or bigotry."

The policy states that a failure to cooperate with the policy "may result in disciplinary action for just cause, up to and including termination of employment or expulsion from USF."

