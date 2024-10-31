Karen Holbrook is retiring as USF Sarasota-Manatee campus regional chancellor

Karen Holbrook, regional chancellor of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus, announced Thursday that she will retire from her role at the end of 2024.

Brett Kemker, regional vice chancellor and vice provost of academic affairs and student success on the Sarasota-Manatee campus, will serve as interim regional chancellor beginning in January.

Holbrook, a former biomedical researcher, was appointed in 2018, and the university touts her six-year tenure there for several milestones, including the opening of the new Student Center and Atala Residence Hall, and receiving the largest gift in campus history with the naming of the Baldwin Group School of Risk Management and Insurance in 2022.

Holbrook is also credited with bolstering research opportunities for faculty and students.

"Joining USF Sarasota-Manatee has been a treasured experience, made meaningful by our dedicated students, faculty and staff who bring our campus values to life,” Holbrook said in a news release. “It has been a privilege to lead this remarkable community, and I will always be a proud member of the USF family. I look forward to witnessing all that the university achieves in the future."

Holbrook previously held leadership positions at other higher education institutions, including the University of Georgia, the University of Florida, the University of Washington and The Ohio State University, where she served as the institution's first woman president for five years.

At USF, prior to the regional chancellor position, she served as senior vice president for global affairs and international research and senior vice president for research and innovation.

“Dr. Holbrook has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the success of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and the region,” said USF President Rhea Law. “We thank her for everything she has done for USF and congratulate her on a highly decorated career in higher education.”