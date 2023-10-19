© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Last week's bad weather actually spawned 6 tornadoes across the greater Tampa Bay region

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
Debris strewn following a tornado
Clearwater Police Department
/
Courtesy
Tornado damage is seen on Clearwater Beach on Oct. 12, 2023.

The National Weather Service previously reported that two tornadoes caused extensive damage in Clearwater Beach, Dunedin and Crystal River on Oct. 11-12.

The severe weather that rolled through the greater Tampa Bay region last week was worse than previously thought.

The National Weather Service says six tornadoes touched down across the area on Oct. 11 and 12, not the two that the agency previously reported.

In addition to a tornado that affected Clearwater Beach and Dunedin, and another in Crystal River, the weather service reports there were four EF-0 tornadoes in Sarasota, Oldsmar, Trinity and Belleair.

Each had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The Clearwater-Dunedin tornado had maximum winds of 115 mph, and the Citrus tornado spun with maximum winds of 125 mph. Both caused extensive damage.

The EF scale is a set of wind estimates based on several damage indicators, according to the weather service. An EF-0 tornado has estimated winds of 65 to 85 mph. EF-2s range from 111 to 135 mph.

Tags
Weather Florida WeatherTornadoes
